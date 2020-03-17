East Tennesseans delivering supplies with Facebook

East Tennesseans are looking out for their neighbors as the coronavirus continues to spread.

One Knoxville man is making sure the most vulnerable people are getting the supplies they need without having to leave their homes.

Bruce McCamish started a Facebook group called Delivery Assist 865. His goal is to connect people with those willing to help.

"Delivery Assist 865 is willing and able to pick up groceries, medicines, pet foods, or any other basic necessity," McCamish wrote in a post. "This is a delivery service only, We do not purchase with our own funds... we simply assist in getting them to you."

Getting help is simple all you need is a Facebook account.

1. Join the group.

2. Simply type in the word "help" and your zip code.

3. You will see a response, "Got this" And will be contacted through private message.

