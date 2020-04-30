East Knox County church opening this weekend, most others remain closed

Organizers are stocking cloth masks along with bulletins in the lobby of Corryton Church in Northeast Knox County. The church plans to open its doors for worship this weekend after doing extra cleaning and sanitizing.

Masks are available at a church planning to start in-person services again in East Tennessee.

Pastor Rocky Ramsey said "Normally, we have one service, we fill the place up pretty good. In this case, we're gonna have to have two services. We're expecting that maybe half our people will come." Ramsey said extra spaces between rows and items like offering baskets being stationary will help limit contact. Extra cleaning will be required between the two services. Ramsey also regularly broadcasts worship services from the church.

Most other East Tennessee religious organizations are choosing to keep their doors closed for now while keeping a strong online presence.

At Heska Amuna Synagogue in West Knoxville, Rabbi Alon Ferency said about waiting longer for in-person worship at the synagogue,"We're probably going to err on the side of caution,as Judaism would also advise to put human safety paramount."

The Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church is having all of its member churches wait to reopen. Pastor Larry Trotter leads Concord United Methodist in Farragut and saidm "I don't think most folks are quite ready to come back yet. There's still too much unknown." Trotter regularly leads online worship and interactive chats.

In Morristown, Pastor Ben Shoun estimates it will take at least a couple of weeks before Arrowhead Church would be ready to open its doors again. In the meantime, church members have multiple ways to watch and interact with worship and teaching in the church online. Once Arrowhead does reopen the building Shoun said a lot of thoughtful planning will go into it. "Plan on not shaking any hands. We'll be working to do things that minimize touching. Whereas we usually would serve coffee, we'll have to get creative with that.'

While doors remain closed at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville, Senior Minister Chris Buice said there are still strong connections to the community. Buice said mission is especially important right now such as feeding the hungry and supporting medical and emergency workers. "We have increased the amount that we give to the helping fund that is going out to the people who are on the front lines."

In response to questions about reopening churches, here is a written statement from the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee:

"The Diocese of East Tennessee is comprised of 51 churches in 34 counties spread across East Tennessee and in Northern Georgia.

Beginning in March 2020, Bishop Brian Cole established a COVID-19 task force. Professionals from legal, medical, psychological, social work, and ministry are meeting regularly to carefully consider all aspects of mental, spiritual, psychological, and physical health of our communities as the crisis has deepened. This task force is carefully considering how best to safely and gradually return to our common life in our facilities. They are reviewing the wide range of guidance regarding the return to our original patterns of daily life emerging from national, state and local levels across the region. Bishop Brian Cole has been in regular conversation with other Episcopal bishops and local ecumenical partners to help our churches determine the best path forward. Our primary concern is for the health of all of our communities as they face an uncertain time. We will continue to worship and form Christians as a dispersed body until our Bishop, in conjunction with the COVID-19 task force, releases carefully considered guidelines that take into account the range of our local context. While May 1 may be a date where local and governmental officials are suggesting in-person worship could begin, our diocesan threshold will be guided by the COVID-19 task force guidelines and the discernment of parish leadership in consultation with Bishop Cole. "

The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville issued this written statement about delaying reopening:

Bishop Richard F. Stika has expressed his desire to resume public Masses at all of the parishes and mission churches in the Diocese of Knoxville the weekend of Pentecost Sunday, May 30-31. “I understand how much our parishioners want to return to their churches, see their priests, and once again have a personal connection with the sacraments. However, there are steps we need to take to ensure that we can do this safely,” Bishop Stika said. “I realize that some businesses and churches may open their doors sooner, but we have 51 parishes and mission churches in our diocese, which covers all of East Tennessee. I feel it is necessary to carefully review the state, county, and municipal guidelines that have been issued, some as recently as this week. It is my hope that by the Solemnity of Pentecost, which we celebrate as the day the Holy Spirit came to the Apostles, and the day our Church began, we can, in some fashion, return to public Masses in our diocese.” Bishop Stika is working with diocesan pastors, priests, and health-care experts to consider ways to implement the safety guidelines and mandates recently issued by public-health authorities. “We will need to be in compliance with these guidelines,” Bishop Stika said. “We will use the next few weeks to make sure we’re doing things properly, and I know that all of our priests join me in looking forward to celebrating the Mass with our parish families once again.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.