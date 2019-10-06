East Knoxville brewery joining fight for childhood cancer

One Knoxville brewery is joining the fight to cure childhood cancer.

Last Days of Autumn Brewing hosted their annual Sausage Fest on Sunday. All of the proceeds from sausage sells are going towards Cure Search for Childhood Cancer.

The brewery has been hosting the sausage fest for two years now, after meeting the Wolff family that lost their son the cancer in 2007.

"Our business is really based around giving back as much as we possibly can because we love the community and we want to support them and we want them to support us back; Past that it's a great cause and a great thing to be behind." said Alex Chase with the brewery.

Kathy and Mark Wolff lost their son Graham to childhood cancer just before he turned 10 years old, and they have been fighting for a cure ever since through their involvement with Cure Search.

"When your child passes away from anything you're left to fulfill a legacy - in our case it's a little boy, and when you don't know how to quite channel your grief- it can eat you up." said Kathy Wolff.

Last Days of Autumn is a family owned brewery located in East Knoxville. The Wolff couple said the loving family environment is what keeps them coming back.

"Community is what you need - others to help you through the tough times - yes because idle times can kill you," said Mark Wolff.

Kathy Wolff will be participating in a hike where proceeds will go to the Cure Search organization. If you would like to participate in the hike or donate you can find information here.

