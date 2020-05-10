East Knoxville community gives Mother's Day surprise to woman with stage 4 cancer

Dozens of neighbors in the East Knoxville community surprised a woman who has stage four cancer with a celebratory parade for Mother's Day Sunday afternoon.

Ebony Brown is fighting to beat stage four breast cancer. / Source: Tiffany Skinner

Ebony Brown, 36, was surprised with a parade for Mother's Day on Sunday. Dozens of her friends, family and community members lined up at Morning Side Park around 12 p.m. and then paraded around the community for Brown.

Brown, battling stage four breast cancer is a mother of two girls. Her own mother is a cancer survivor.

"Ebony is very loving and fighting for her life," said Brown's friend Tiffany Skinner.

