What's going to happen to the Knoxville Center Mall?

What's going to happen to the old East Towne Mall when it officially closes its doors come January?

That question is still up in the air.

Some residents said it would be nice to see another mall or apartments.

WVLT followed up with a pitch that was thrown out about a man's push for a healthcare facility to replace what will be the old Knoxville Center Mall.

Michael Covington is taking on a challenge after the old St. Mary's in North Knoxville and Morristown's Lakeway Regional hospital closed last year.

Covington is meeting with elected officials and medical leaders to put his ideas on the table. He didn't give specific details, but appeared hopeful.

"Oftentimes, when things aren't being discussed, good things are happening," Covington said.

There's no word if UT Medical is or would be on board, but its president and CEO Joe Landsman sent WVLT a statement:

"The University of Tennessee Medical Center is working with other providers and organizations on several plans to provide better access to healthcare services in our community. Two projects that will add services and improve access will be announced by the end of the year, and we'll continue to look for more ways to best reach as many people as possible in our region."

A spokesperson with the mall's property management team, Avison Young, said the property isn't for sale. Though, they are confident the building has a future.

