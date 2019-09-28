East Knoxville resource fair offers a second chance

An East Knoxville community resource fair focused on giving people a second chance Saturday.

Save Our Sons focuses on the success of young men in Knoxville. The organization said in order to that, they need to empower the community around them.

That's why organizers said the put together the first-ever community resource fair. Saturday's event gave individuals a chance to change their future, regardless of their past. Several local organizations gathered for people to form connections. State officials were available to help people expunge their records. People could even renew their license, or apply for one if they lost it. Tools were also available to help people find a job.

Doors opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 3 p.m. Several dozen showed up in that time frame.

"I think this shows the necessity for information to be available to communities. This shows there are people who want to change their circumstances and want to transform their lives. We're happy to connect them to those resources," Tatia Harris, with Save Our Sons, said.

