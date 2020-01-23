East Tennessee Fishing Show reeling in fun for the whole family

The East Tennessee Fishing Show and Expo is in town at the Knoxville Expo Center. It is reeling in family fun and tackling all of the latest fishing tools, accessories and technologies.

The show is scheduled to run from January 23rd-26th, beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday and running until Sunday at 5 p.m. The Knoxville Expo Center is located on Clinton Highway. Admission is set at $10 for entrance.

Besides exhibitors of boats, kayaks, lures, bait, equipment and technology, the show also includes seminars from fishing professionals.

Nature Nick's Animal Adventure's is there with trained exotic animals including, but not limited to: owls, falcons, snakes, alligators, foxes, armadillos, turtles, and even a Chilean flamingo. Kids can also enter to win a new fishing rod from professional angler Mike DelVisco.

