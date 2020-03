A local woman was surprised when a cashier at Walmart went above and beyond by paying her difference on her total.

With a difference of $6.00, Bonnie Proffitt says that she was surprised when the cashier offered to pay for it.

"It brought tears to my eyes knowing that a young man such showed so much compassion and was so caring."

Proffitt commends the cashier for being a great person and says he is a God sent.

