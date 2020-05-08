East Tennessee hospitals slowly bring back elective surgeries

East Tennessee is slowly getting back to business, and hospitals are starting to bring back elective surgeries that were previously restricted under Governor Bill Lee's executive order.

“Over the last several weeks, obviously we were focused primarily on stopping things; changing our processes and canceling and rescheduling procedures,” Mike Belbeck, the Executive Vice President of Operations for Covenant Health, said.

It was a move to free up beds for COVID-19 patients. A need Belbeck says East Tennessee fortunately never had.

“We never had a huge number of positive patients in the hospital or in the community.”

Now hospitals across East Tennessee are slowly gearing back up to take in other patients. Covenant hospitals started on Monday.

“We are absolutely ready to use those beds for those surgeries in outpatient procedures now,” Dr. Peter Kah, an emergency physician with Covenant Health, said.

For the first week, hospitals were focused on bringing back outpatient surgeries, which are more minor and patients can usually go home after. Belbeck said next week they will start scheduling inpatient procedures, which are more complicated.

Patients should bring their own mask and expect extra screening at the door.

“We really hope that people who are feeling sick or having medical emergencies feel comfortable coming back to the emergency department,” Dr. Kah said. “Delaying some of these procedures can result in bad things happening for people in our community. So we want to get back to normal. We want to be working like we were before. We want to see patients like we were before. We also want to make sure we aren’t delaying things that could make it worse.”

