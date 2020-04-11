East TN nurse travels to New York to help treat coronavirus patients

Jana Lewis, an East Tennessee Registered Nurse, is making her way to New York to help treat coronavirus patients.

Jana told WVLT she has been an RN for 15 years and is eager to help after seeing how many people are affected by the virus.

The CDC reports nearly 160 thousand cases of the virus in New York alone.

"To see all of those nurses up there in NY, they're probably exhausted from having to work over time and taking care of so many people. They probably have more patients than nurses. I just feel for them," said Lewis.

Jana says the eight weeks she will be spending in Brooklyn will allow her family living inside her household time to quarantine safely.

"I'm their only possible way of being exposed to it right now. I'm the only one leaving the house," said Lewis.

Jana is set to leave for Brooklyn on Easter Sunday.

