Separated by a window, East Tenn. family visits grandmother

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on most people's daily lives, including the routines and traditions at area nursing homes. To stop the spread of the virus to our most vulnerable, nursing homes and similar facilities have stopped allowing visitors.

That puts a strain on relationships, but one East Tennessee family isn't letting it get in the way of visiting their 86-year-old grandmother.

Shelley Poole said she and her family, along with her son Jared, visit her mother, Hazel, four times per week at her nursing home in Madisonville. Those visits have changed since the spread of the virus. Now, they see her from her window.

"It's so hard on all of us not being able to touch her," Shelley said.

Poole added that her mother is confused about what's happening. "She doesn't 'get' exactly WHY we can't come in."

Poole said her mother is very close with her son, Jared.

