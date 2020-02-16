East Tenn. couple not leaving quarantined cruise ship after wife tests positive for coronavirus

An East Tennessee couple will not be among the Americans leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Japan today on evacuation flights to the U.S.

WJHL reported Dr. Arnold and Jeannie Hopland will remain in quarantine after Mrs. Hopland tested positive for coronavirus.

Japenese health officials said Dr. Hopland tested negative for coronavirus but said he plans to stay with his wife.

The couple planned to travel back to the U.S. around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The U.S. Embassy in Japan said Americans aboard the quarantined ship would be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday if they tested negative. Those who tested positive would not.

Currently, 218 people from the ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

The embassy said those who tested negative will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California and others will continue to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

After the passengers arrive in the U.S. they will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine.

