East Tenn. couple speaks out about coronavirus quarantine

What should have been a 13-day cruise on the Diamond Princess ended up being a nightmare for Dr. Arnold and Jeannie Hopland of East Tennessee.

Source: Dr. Arnold Hopland

More than 300 American cruise ship passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, are being quarantined at military bases in California and Texas after arriving from Japan on charter flights overnight.

Neither of the Hoplands are one of them.

Dr. Hopland told WVLT News that, as they were leaving their room on the cruise ship, they found out Jeannie had coronavirus. Dr. Hopland said they aren't panicking, and the main problem is being kept in quarantine.

"We're not personally at that much risk," Dr. Hopland said. "People in the United States are probably at a higher risk of dying from the flu than we are of this coronavirus. The main thing is to be trapped here."

As a medical doctor, Hopland said his main concern is how the quarantine and evacuations are being handled, and while leaving his wife behind was never an option, the couple has been separated for the first time after Jeannie's diagnosis.

Dr. Hopland said she's in a hospital, and he is stuck on the cruise ship.

When asked if he had any advice to give, Dr. Hopland said, "I encourage everyone to get their flu shot."

Experts have said it could be months or even years before any approved treatments or vaccines are developed for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.