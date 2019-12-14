East Tenn. men sentenced for illegal duck hunting

On Friday, four men were sentenced for illegal duck hunting in East Tennessee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported.

Dustin Carter, 25, Brent Ottinger, 29, John Cody Shipley, 23, and George Weems, were charged with one count of directing or placing bait to take migratory birds and two counts of taking migratory birds by aid of bait. TWRA said a plea agreement resulted in each of the accused pleading guilty to one count of taking migratory birds by aid of bait.

TWRA said officers saw the men kill eight ducks on a half-acre pond that had been baited with corn in Mosheim, Greeneville in December 2018.

TWRA said Carter and Shipley were sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation, ordered to pay an $800 fine and lost their hunting privileges for one year. Ottinger got six months of unsupervised probation, was ordered to pay a $400 fine and lost his hunting privileges for six months. Weems was sentenced to 18 months unsupervised probation, ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and lost his hunting privileges for 18 months.

