East Tennesseans aim to get healthy in 2020

A new year means new goals for millions across the country and in East Tennessee.

"I was making good foods, so I wanted to take it a step further, so I thought well i'll go to the gym," Amanda Falk said.

She is just one of nearly 40% of Americans who said they want to exercise more and lose weight in 2020, according to a recently released survey from offers.com.

"I just push myself to do it, and here I am," Falk said.

She said this year she has an extra reason to stay on track.

"I actually have a vacation planned for Destin in July, and I don't want to be looking like a potato so that is my motivation," Falk said.

Experts said to keep your fitness resolution set a reasonable goal, and make it part of your daily routine.

"It just makes me feel better," Falk said. "I do it for myself. I don't do it for anyone else."

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

