East Tennesseans begin Thanksgiving with a run

People packed the streets in downtown Knoxville on Thanksgiving morning to participate in the Regal Knoxville Turkey Trot 5K and Little Gobbler Run.

(WVLT)

The Knoxville Track Club hosted the Thanksgiving Day Race for the 35th year.

The annual local event is non-profit and volunteer-driven. Dozens of volunteers from all over Knoxville showed up to help put on the race, including the Knoxville Police and Fire Department.

"We have a couple thousand of our closest friends running the streets of our beautiful town," David Black, Executive Director of the Knoxville Track Club said.

The big-time family event starts and finishes on West Depot Street, continues Gay Street, then the Henley Street Bridge and the Gay Street Bridge then finishes back on West Depot Street.

"It's a wonderful event. A lot of folks like to come out and start their day out with a nice run on Thanksgiving," Black said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.