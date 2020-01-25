East Tennesseans hit the green carpet to protect GSMNP

It was an evening filled with gowns, suits and dancing at the 2020 Evergreen Ball Saturday.

Though the event is held in Knoxville every year, the call for the ball makes a difference for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Evergreen Ball has shared a long history of support and preservation with people from around East Tennessee and those who love the mountains. The event has allowed Friends Of The Smokies to celebrate the many individuals and businesses who have contributed their time and resources to make the evening special.

"This is one of our biggest nights. First of all, it allows us to thank the donors directly for the help that they provided and helped us with," Cassius Cash, park's superintendent, said. "When you talk about being able to provide hands-on science to 15,000 kids a year, being able to further research on our beloved black bears, and elk and provide radio systems that provide and allow us to help with services -- those services wouldn't be possible if it was not for the help that we are receiving tonight from the Friends of the Smokies. So, we're indebted to them."

Over the years, the event has raised more than $6.5 million to support education, conservation, historic preservation and wildlife protection programs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Tim Chandler, executive director and COO of Friends of the Smokies, said fund's from the event is expected to help offset with the more than $200 million deficit the park is facing.

"One of the big things that people don't realize is that this is the only national park that is free. So, the budget that we get only comes from the government and all the other parks get a large sums of money from the entry fees from that are collected from the visitors that come," Chandler said.

Some donations were collected by ticket sales and active auctions, that included a trip to meet Dolly Parton.

Check back with WVLT News as we'll update you on how much was raised Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

