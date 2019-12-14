East Tennesseans place wreaths on graves for fallen veterans

People all across East Tennessee gathered at the Lyon's View Cemetery on Saturday afternoon to participate in Wreaths Across America's annual wreath placing ceremony.

Hundreds of participants worked together to lay wreaths on the graves of every veteran buried in the cemetery. Each volunteer placed a wreath on the grave of a veteran and then said the name of the person being honored out loud as a part of the ceremony.

"When you say their name, you remember they had a full life and friends and relatives that remembered them and it's nice to speak their name so they're never forgotten." said U.S. veteran Dennis Laneman.

The ceremony began at 12 p.m. with singing of the National Anthem, a short prayer and a few words from Wreaths Across America. Once a wreath had been placed on every grave in the cemetery, the ceremony concluded.

Wreaths Across America is always accepting donations for wreaths, as they depend on donations and sponsorship to keep the program going every year. You can find out how you can help support a veteran through the program on their website.

