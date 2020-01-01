East Tennesseans take a plunge into the new year

People all over East Tennessee met up near the Townsend Wye and took a plunge into the Little River on Wednesday morning.

More than 100 people took a dip in the Little River in Townsend on New Year's Day. / Souce: WVLT News

Townsend's version of the Polar Plunge, a New Year's Day tradition across the U.S., was held at 12 p.m. on January 1, 2020. Hundreds pf participants met at the river around 11:30 and took a dip in the water at noon.

Many people said they participate in the annual event as a New Year's Day tradition.

"It's just a wonderful way to start the year, just the craziness of it makes you feel good for a good start, kind of like when people do a 5k or a New Year's run." said one tourist, Beth Gilley.

Most of the participants said they have done the polar plunge for many years .

"A lot of people think it's crazy, but we get out here and prove to ourselves that nothing is impossible and anything can be overcome." said tourist Shane Crisp. "There's nothing better than freezing cold water to prove it "

There are a couple of rules to have a successful polar plunge including completely submerging your body in the water and only staying in the water for a few minutes.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.