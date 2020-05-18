East Tennesseans turn to COVID-19 antibody tests for answers

As East Tennessee starts to open back up, many wonder if they had coronavirus at some point — and are turning to antibody testing to find the answer.

Antibodies are created by the body once a virus or bacteria invades the system. Those antibodies should help protect against the strain if someone becomes exposed again.

Healthcare providers can detect antibodies through bloodwork and companies are now creating coronavirus antibody tests.

Doctor Mark Williams is a pathologist with Covenant Health. He spoke with WVLT News about the tests.

Dr. Williams said that there are tests on the market, but few are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Tests not approved by the FDA could give inaccurate results. He added that researchers are still working to learn what COVID-19 antibodies do the body.

Hospitals, like UT Medical and Covenant Health, are taking part in research to see if plasma from COVID-19 survivors can help treat those struggling to defeat it.

