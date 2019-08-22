East Tennessee Children's Hospital CEO announces retirement

East Tennessee Children's Hospital President and CEO Keith Goodwin announced plans to retire.

According to a release, Goodwin said, “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my grandkids and traveling with my wife.”

Goodwin has served ETCH since June 2007. His list of accomplishments includes:

- The new South Tower opened with a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Surgery Center and outpatient clinics.

- Children’s Hospital joined Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS) which is a national organization of children’s hospitals focused on safety and reducing hospital-acquired conditions.

- Children’s Hospital received the largest corporate gift of $10 million from Scripps Networks Interactive (now Discovery, Inc.).

- Children’s Hospital developed new protocols that are shared on a national level for treating babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (babies born dependent on opioids).

- Children’s Hospital has launched new services such as pediatric urgent care, developmental clinics, and a chest wall deformities clinic.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Keith Goodwin for his 12 years of leadership,” said Larry Martin, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Children’s Hospital has made tremendous progress and has benefited from Keith’s vision.”

A committee of the Board of Directors will lead the search to name Goodwin’s successor. The committee plans to name the new hospital CEO in early 2020.

“The process of choosing the next CEO is one we take seriously; it will be thoughtful and deliberate and involve a wide array of board members, physicians, staff and other community stakeholders,” said Martin. “We have thousands of kids to take care of and lots of work to do before Keith retires and the same momentum will continue as it always has.”

Goodwin said, “Being part of the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital team has been the most rewarding professional role in my career. I have truly enjoyed working alongside all of the dedicated staff who make this such a special place.