East Tennessee Children's Hospital holds radiothon with WIVK and WOKI

WIVK and WOKI partnered with Children's Hospital to raise money in a day-long radiothon. $114,129 was raised.

The hospital is getting ready for a more than $14 million dollar renovation to their emergency department.

"Care changes all the time. The real focus is making it comfortable for kids, making sure we have good programs for kids with autism or other sensory needs so the environment is more friendly and meets their needs as well," said Christy Cooper, director of emergency services at ETCH.

"My kids are in their 20's and every one of them at some point or another were at a children's hospital and I think every parent can relate to that. Knowing that you can play a small part is really great," said Tony Randall of WIVK's Tony and Kris.

