East Tennessee Children's Hospital limits visitation amid virus concerns

East Tennessee Children's Hospital is implementing new restrictions for hospital visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

No one under 16 years of age will be allowed to visit the hospital while the new rules are in place. Others who enter the hospital should expect to be asked questions about their health and recent travel.

Some of the new rules include:

- NO ONE with any illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.) should visit.

- ONLY two parents / guardians critical to your child's health care may visit.

- TELL US! Do you or does your child have a respiratory illness? Alert hospital staff immediately!

- No visitors age 16 or under are permitted.

For full details about the new visitation policy click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.