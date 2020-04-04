East Tennessee Children's Hospital welcomes special musical guests

Special musical guests stopped by the East Tennessee Children's Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

ETCH volunteer Keith Sinclair and fellow piper Tyler Roy performed a springtime serenade on the plaza.

Doctors and nurses stepped outside to take a moment to enjoy the show.

The children's hospital updated their visitors guidelines in order to protect families, patients and staff as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Only one parent or guardian critical to their child's care may visit. No visitors under the age of 16 are permitted.

Parents who bring their children to the emergency department are told to expect screening questions about their health and recent travel upon entry.

To see the hospitals full visitation guidelines click here.

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said they have many needs in challenging times such as these. The hospital created an Amazon Wish List with necessary items kids may need. To see the Wish List click here.

