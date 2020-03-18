East Tennessee Make-A-Wish postpones travel amid coronavirus outbreak

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee has postponed wish travel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to current medical and public concerns, Make-A-Wish America has postponed all wish travel and wish kid participation in all activities and events until further notice.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee has postponed 11 wishes across its 36-county territory. Nationwide, 970 wishes were immediately impacted with 30 more wishes estimated to be postponed each day.

On average, 77 percent of wishes involve air travel, according to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The foundation said it will continue to "share the hope, the joy and the power a wish can have for a child battling a critical illness" on its external channels.

