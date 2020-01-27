East Tennessee artist paints to benefit koala wildfire victims

Colorful beaded accents brighten small paintings of black bears in Kelly Mules' art studio at her home in Greenback.

Beads and soothing colors also decorate the antlers of an elk in one of her larger paintings. Now, Mules is applying her signature style to a new work called The Koala Tree that includes bright eucalyptus blooms on a tree that holds a koala family.

Mules said her inspiration is the tragedy of koalas killed and injured in the Australian wildfires.

"I painted it to be in memory of all the koala bears that didn't make it," said Mules. "And recognize all the ones that were lucky enough to survive."

Mules said she plans on a fundraiser to benefit Adelaide Koala Rescue.

Mules said she will give all the proceeds, after expenses, from prints of The Koala Tree to Adelaide.

Mules said she is also exploring how to sell her original painting of the koalas and give a portion of proceeds to the cause from that.

"It was heartbreaking to actually see the images of these little burnt koalas...and I just want to help. I just really want to help."

