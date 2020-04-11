East Tennessee balloon artists getting crafty for "One Million Bubbles of Hope"

More than 500 balloon artists are getting crafty for "One Million Bubbles of Hope."

Over 500 balloon artists planning to showcase displays for "One Million Bubbles of Hope." / Source: (WVLT)

This national weekend event shows off balloon displays made by designers, including East Tennessee’s Christine Maentz of Volunteer Balloons.

Members of the professional balloon industry are spreading joy during this pandemic, showcasing their art in various locations.

"Well in hard times, we have to be safe, we have to be happy and we have to be kind and I was thinking be, be, be, said Christine Maentz, Owner of Volunteer Balloons. I thought oh I can make Bees! So I made a whole bee decor."

You can see the bumble bee display set up outside of Volunteer Balloons.

