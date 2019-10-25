East Tennessee brothers to attend 400th consecutive Vols football game

Two Tennessee super fans have traveled more than a hundred thousand miles to watch football.

Many of the tickets they've collected over the years (Source: WVLT)

The brothers support their favorite team through every victory and defeat.

But Saturday's game is extra special for these two die-hard Vols fans.

"My dad went and my sons went," said Don Skidmore, 72, "And we've had a lot of people go with us on road games."

Brothers 76-year-old Kenneth and 72-year-old Don Skidmore have a favorite pastime.

"I consider it to be a hobby," said Don.

It's one that shows them new sights and sounds, but always during the same season--football season.

"When we went to Portland, Oregon to see Oregon play, we went up, traveled up to Seattle and we went through Boeing Airplane Factory. That was interesting," explained Don.

They've traveled near and far.

"And our streak started on October the 24th 1987," said Don.

So, when they see the Vols play against South Carolina on Oct. 26, "It'll be 400," said Ken Skidmore.

Four hundred Tennessee Volunteer football games in a row.

"We never leave early in a game. We stay till the clock strikes zero."

"I keep my ticket stubs. And I've got my ticket stubs from I think all the games," said Don.

The streak started when they were in their forties--including some of their favorite moments.

"The '91 Notre Dame," said Kenneth.

"Notre Dame was going to kick the field goal. But this kick was Touchdown Jesus," said Don.

They were sitting in the first row in the end zone when the Irish missed the field goal. The Vols won that game.

"And I cut down about a two inch section of the end zone and I took it back and I put in a cup and I had it for about 15 years in water and it kept growing, the grass did," said Don.

Times change.

"Some of them games were just $12 and $14 dollars a ticket back when we first started in the 80s. Now, now we went to Alabama last Saturday. They was $120 dollars. They've really went up," said Don.

The memories they create at each game are everlasting.

"We'll, it's a milestone, but it's just a routine thing cause that's what we do on Saturdays during football season," said Don.\

As long as their health keeps up, they are hoping to make it to 20 or so more football games.

