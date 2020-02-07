East Tennessee churches prepare to host Night to Shine prom

Tables are full of large crowns and dainty tiaras, church gyms are glittering with blue and silver, and food preparations are happening behind the scenes.

This Friday night is when three East Tennessee area churches take part simultaneously with more than 700 churches around the world in an inclusive prom called the Night to Shine.

"So our main focus is to share the love of Jesus to these participants and to their families for the evening," said organizer Carrie Hodges at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church in Knoxville. "Cause we also do a catered dinner offsite for all the parents."

Churches taking part also include Arrowhead Church in Morristown and The Grove Church in Kingston.

