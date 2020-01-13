East Tennessee couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A couple in East Tennessee marked a very special wedding anniversary.
Thomas and Jenell Stanley were married 75 years ago on Dec. 29, 1944.
The Sharps Chapel couple, now in their mid-90s, have two sons, Phil and Joe and six grandchildren. The Stanleys currently live with one of their sons and daughter-in-law.
The two celebrated their long-lasting love last week during a celebration with 35 of their closest family and friends.
The couple had a lot in common with both Thomas and Jenell coming from families of 10 children. They are both also Kentucky natives. Thomas, a World War II Army veteran, came from Grayson, Kentucky, and Jenell from Ligon.
We wish Thomas and Jenell a very happy anniversary.
