East Tennessee child care facilities adapting to coronavirus concerns

Caution about coronavirus concerns has lead to adjustments at East Tennessee childcare centers.

Kara McKamey, owner of Mudpies & Music in Powell, says they are open with full-time care as normal, with lower-than-normal attendance.

The business is not allowing any extra outside people inside during drop-off and pick-up times, only one parent, grandparent or guardian who is transporting the child. Any parent, grandparent or guardian dropping off or picking up their child who is considered high-risk is asked to call the office for curbside service by the staff.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley CEO Bart McFadden said as of right now, all sites are fully open from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. They are serving current members and new parents who need childcare for school-aged children. McFadden said more precautions are in place to limit physical contact and allow for more personal space.

The Goddard School of Knoxville Assistant Director, Kaci Doster, said the school is still open with lower numbers. Some activities are cancelled such as picture day, soccer and martial arts. Doster said the rules on sick children are tightening up, with any child showing any symptoms whatsoever, such as a runny nose unable to attend.

Cedar Bluff KinderCare Director, Robin Long, said the center is still open for normal hours with reduced attendance. Long said her center is staying in touch with their corporate office and monitoring conditions with state health officials and the CDC.

YMCA of East Tennessee's Marketing Director, Rebekah Grace, said they are continuing a full-day spring break camp. As a precaution, they are taking temperatures at the door, monitoring signs and symptoms, and keeping groups to 10 or fewer. They have applied for emergency licensure in several YMCA locations, so they can provide childcare for working families while school is out. This is because they cannot continue childcare in school buildings. They have canceled group fitness classes, in the YMCA. They are limited group sizes for rental rooms to no more than 10.

Sunrise Child Care Center in Maryville said the center is open as usual. They have been deep cleaning and offering hand sanitizer for parents as they walk in the door.

First Steps Child Development Center said the center is currently open, with lower-than-normal attendance. They are constantly reassessing the situation based on CDC information, asking parents to keep any students home if possible this week because of general health concerns.

Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church said the weekday school is currently closed due to health precautions.

Sevier County Head Starts has closed until early April.

LaPetite Academy of Knoxville is open as usual.

