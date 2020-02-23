East Tennessee designer prepares for Knoxville 2020 Fashion Week

Angel Blanco moved to the United States in 2012 from Venezuela to follow his dreams of becoming an artist and fashion designer. On Sunday afternoon he had a photoshoot inside a Knoxville home, showcasing his 2020 fashion collection.

Angel Blanco is preparing for Knoxville Fashion Week 2020. / Source: WVLT News

Blanco's said all of his work tells a story. This year's collection titled "Moon Walkers" is an alien theme.

"Sometimes I am sleeping in bed and I wake up because there is something inside of me that says you have to wake up and create," said Blanco. " If it's 3 am or 4 am I do it".

Blanco Launched his first collection in 2014 and has since had his work shown in a local film and in Knoxville's fashion weeks over the last three years. Living in the United States has opened him up to opportunities to work with make-up artists, hair stylists and photographers that make his fashion come to life.

"We all bring together our work to make it better so it feels amazing and I know how I feel they feel to because we all are collaborating to make this happen", said Blanco.

Just last month, Angel earned citizenship in the United States after being in the country for eight years. He is preparing to showcase his talent in Knoxville and North Carolina's 2020 Fashion Weeks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.