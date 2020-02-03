East Tenn. domestic violence shelter closes after nearly 40 years

An East Tennessee domestic violence and sexual assault shelter closed its doors at the end of January.

CEASE closed its doors on Jan 31 after serving the communities of Claiborne County, Union County, Hamblen County, Grainger County, Hawkins County and Hancock County for nearly 40 years.

The organization said it lost its biggest funder in 2019. "We have rehoused all of our residents in safe locations and are continuing to make sure all of our outreach clients have what they need. We would like to thank our community for 39 years of continuous support."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to Safe Space, another East Tennessee organization that helps domestic violence victims. You can find their website here or call them at 800-244-5968.

The Tennessee Coaltion to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has a list of local shelters across the state that can be found here.

You can also call the Tennessee Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline at 800-356-6767.

