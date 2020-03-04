East Tennessee faith communities respond to tornado tragedy

Various faith communities across East Tennessee are responding to the tornado deaths and destruction in Middle Tennessee with financial support and volunteerism along with prayers.

Administrator Dana Hendrix with The Presbytery of East Tennessee said organizing is underway for a response, not just immediately, but for a long time to come.

Hendrix announced to member churches:

"As always, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance will be a part of the recovery process. Best known by its acronym, PDA, the organization is the emergency and refugee program of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. In addition to key responders like the Red Cross and FEMA, PDA works with other faith-based partners. Some church groups will go into disaster areas to provide immediate needs; PDA’s focus, however, is the long-term recovery of communities.

While churches within the Presbytery of Middle Tennessee sustained little to no damage, many of their neighborhoods have been devastated. PDA has reached out to the presbytery staff to offer any assistance that might be needed down the road. We anticipate that there will be ongoing needs, perhaps even opportunities for mission teams.

PDA’s core budget, including staff and administrative costs, receives funding through the One Great Hour of Sharing offering, typically received on Easter Sunday. Its program work is additionally funded through designated gifts.

If you would like to make a special contribution toward the Nashville recovery efforts, you may designate your check by noting PDA account DR000015 in the memo line, or by donating online at Presbyterian Church USA.

The Diocese of Knoxville is also stepping up efforts to raise funds for tornado victims. Bishop Richard F. Stika requested parishes in the Knoxville area take up two special collections for Middle Tennessee tornado victims.

The Diocese announced that Bishop Stika said,

"Our parishioners have always responded generously and come to the assistance of victims of natural disasters, whether it is in our own sate, or elsewhere in the country, or even in the world."

The Diocese announced, "Bishop Stika reached out to Bishop J. Mark Spalding of the Diocese of Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, and he also asked for prayers for those who lose their lives and family members, as well as for those who lost property, and for all of the first responders and safety crews involved in the rescue, recovery, and rebuilding efforts."

