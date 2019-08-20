East Tennessee farmers feeling trade uncertainty

East Tennessee native John Litz said farming has been his way of life since he graduated from the University of Tennessee as an agriculture major. His biggest crop is typically 2,000 acres of soybeans.

Now the trade war between the United States and China is affecting demand for his cash crop, and this hurts his bottom line. "With the amount of soybeans that we raise, it's tremendous how much this affects our income. If I've lost $300,000, by the time it multiplies out, that's $2.1 million that's been lost in our area's economy."

Economists describe this multiplyer effect as a way local economies thrive. UT economic expert, Dr. Aaron Smith said, "Any time you have a reduction in demand for your product, that's gonna end up decreasing your price. When you have lower prices, it affects farm income, and when farmers don't have money to spend, that trickles through the economy."

UT Ag Extension agent Mannie Bedwell explained that China typically buys at least one third of soybeans grown in this country. East Tennessee growers depend on that global market for their product and the prices they get for them.

Bedwell said farming has been tough for a long time, and the trade war with China just makes it even harder. "So whenever they stop importing because of our tariffs we're putting on their products, then that really affects prices, it affects farmers' ability to get financing."

Smith and Bedwell both said poultry is another agriculture product seeing slumping prices because of the trade war.

Hamblen County is home to several large poultry producers and a local processing plant that prepares food for shipment. Smith said poultry prices might not be hurt as much as soybean prices because of Chinese demand for meat. The Chinese pork market is suffering because of illness in swine herds, and this could lead to more demand for poultry.

While many producers depend on average prices for agriculture products and export markets, some are working against the grain and trying smaller, direct sales.

Kevin and Cathy Jacobi started Land Basket Farm where they raise a small flock of pastured poultry. They choose to buy premium, non-GMO feed for their broilers and harvest meat to sell directly to customers at farmers markets. "Chicken feed is the most expensive feed out there," said Jacobi. Yet, he is willing to try making a living on the farm or at least supplement his retirement living as a military veteran.

Meanwhile, Fritz said he will give soybean growing at least another year, although times are tough. "Unless we can figure out something to do with these stockpiles, it's just gonna drive the price lower and lower and lower."

