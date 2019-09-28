East Tennessee pumpkin patches, corn mazes to visit this fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- Autumn is here! Now it's time for all the fall activities including pumpkin-picking.
Many East Tennessee farms are now open if you're looking for the perfect place to plan your fall day this season.
From pumpkin patches to corn mazes and tasty fall treats these locations will get you in the fall spirit.
Blount County:
Maple Lane Farms
Crossville
Autumn Acres
Jefferson City
Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze
Knox County:
Fruit and Berry Patch
Oakes Farm<
Loudon County:
Hyde Farm
McMinn County:
Buchanan's Barnyard
Guthrie Farms
Mayfield Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival
Monroe County
Coker Creek Village
Living Life Farms
Roane County
Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Sevier County:
Kyker Farms
