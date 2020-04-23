East Tennessee files second most unemployment claims in state

According to numbers released by the Tennessee Department of Labor Workforce and Development, East Tennesseeans filed more unemployment claims during the past week than any other region except for Northern Middle Tennessee.

East Tennessee filed 17,222 unemployment claims while Northern Middle Tennessee filed 29,065 during the week ending on April 18.

The entire state filed a total of 68,968 during the same week.

Claims by region:

Greater Memphis - 12,361

Northwest Tennessee - 2,966

Southwest Tennessee - 2,835

Northern Middle Tennessee - 29,065

Southern Middle Tennessee - 6,656

Upper Cumberland - 3,397

Southeast Tennessee - 10,188

East Tennessee - 17,222

Northeast Tennessee - 5,085

West TN Mobile American Job Center - 33

Middle TN Mobile American Job Center - 416

East TN Mobile America Job Center - 28

To file for unemployment or for additional information visit the state unemployment website.

