East Tennessee foster agency needs help buying gifts for kids

Childhelp Tennessee will provide Christmas gifts for 100 kids in need this season.

Childhelp has already received some generous donations from local charities and individuals, but they need help reaching their final goal. / (WVLT)

The group received a generous amount of donations from individuals and other organizations, but they need some extra assistance checking off the last items on their wish list. The group provides gifts for the kids they placed in foster homes as well as gifts for any child that may already live in the home of the family that is taking them in.

"They're going into a home where there may already be children in the home, so we aren't just helping our kids we're also helping those kids because a lot of times it's a sacrificial love that a foster family takes on to take a child in so we're actually wrapping that into an entire family...not just that one child, but that whole family," said Eddie Smith, Childhelp director of programming and development.

Childhelp has a list of items on their website that you can buy and drop off at their building located at 2505 Kingston Pike. They are also accepting monetary donations at their office. You can give them a call at (865) 637-1753 to find out other ways you can help.

The group will accept donations through Friday and then they will be distributed to families before the Christmas holiday.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

