A Knoxville gas station owner donated hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer to the Knoxville Police Department Saturday.

KPD said Karim Boghani, owner of Ian’s Market on Cumberland Avenue and several local Kenjos donated several hundred bottles of sanitizer.

"The Knoxville community stands together no matter what in times of crisis, KPD wrote in a Facebook post.

