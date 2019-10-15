Chance meeting brings best friends together, Knoxville family says

"I just didn't know if my kids would have friends outside of their brothers and their cousins," said Knoxville resident Rennie Jackson.

Keon calls Shaunvae his girlfriend (Source: WVLT)

Jackson said that's because her 13-year-old son, Keon Taylor, has autism. But her fears met their match in 12-year-old Shaunvae Jacobs.

Shaunvae met Keon in elementary school.

"It was different because I never met a kid with special needs," said Shaunvae Jacobs.

Four years ago, Shaunvae's teacher introduced her to a classroom with children who have special needs. That moment led Shaunvae to what she calls her "best friend."

"It blew my mind that somebody had taken up so much time and decided to be his friend and she was really his friend. It wasn't somebody that was just forced to be there," said Rennie Jackson.

Shaunvae said it was challenging at first, but well worth the work.

"I didn't understand him. I had to get to know how he spoke and what he does differently from me," said Shaunvae. "He's like a normal kid. He just has a disorder," she added.

Keon's family is grateful for the happiness Shaunvae has brought to Keon's life. "It's hard not to cry thinking about it because I'm just very thankful for her. Thankful for her mother, her family, the way she's been raised to be so compassionate," said Rennie.

Rennie added that while Shaunvae is special to Keon, she's also special to the whole family. "I know she's special to Keon, but she's very special to me and my family as well."

Keon said, "She makes me happy."

And Rennie's message to other parents who have children with special needs: "I always remember that anything is possible with them. They can do anything that any other child can do."

