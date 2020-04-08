East Tennessee has a tiger sanctuary

Netflix's documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" has sparked worldwide interest in big cats.

The people chronicled in the documentary had big cat zoos in different parts of the country, such as Florida and Oklahoma. But did you know East Tennessee has its own tiger sanctuary?

Called Tiger Haven, the "rescue facility" located in Roane County opened in 1991 and has been running ever since.

According to the sanctuary's website, "The cats who come here for sanctuary are given a permanent home for life. They are not sold, or given away and Tiger Haven does not breed the cats or make them work for a living. The cats here truly enjoy the good life, and they deserve it."

The sanctuary said they are funded entirely by donations. You can "adopt" a big cat for a fee to help support the facility.

The facility said it has 265 big cats right now, including tigers, lions, leopards, cougars and a jaguar, and 11 lesser cats which includes serval, caracal, bobcat, and lynx.

