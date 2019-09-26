East Tennessee hospital file suit against opioid manufacturers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) 26 hospitals, including several in East Tennessee, filed suit against the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of opioid-based drugs.
The suit claims the Tennessee and Virginia hospitals have provided massive amounts of care and received little or no reimbursement. They also claim the hospitals have also made substantial investments in people, processes and facilities to properly care for patients with multiple health problems associated with treating the complications of opioid addiction.
The hospitals’ complaint alleges negligence, fraud and civil conspiracy by the defendants, which include Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories and more than 40 other companies and individuals involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of prescription opioids.
The hospitals filing suit include:
Bristol Regional Medical Center
Dickenson Community Hospital, Clintwood, VA
Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City
Greeneville Community Hospital, Greeneville, TN
Hancock County Hospital, Sneedville
Hawkins County Community Hospital, Rogersville
Henderson Community Hospital, Lexington
Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport
Indian Path Community Hospital, Kingsport
Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City
Johnson County Community Hospital, Mountain City
Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, VA
Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap, VA
Mountain View Medical Center, Norton, VA
Norton Community Hospital, Norton, VA
Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Johnson City
Russell County Hospital, Lebanon, VA
Saint Francis Hospital, Bartlett
Saint Francis Hospital, Memphis
Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, VA
St. Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, Nashville
Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton
Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville
Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland
Tennova Healthcare-Harton, Tullahoma
Tennova Healthcare, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Jefferson City
Tennova Healthcare, LaFollette Medical Center, LaFollette
Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon
Tennova Healthcare, Newport Medical Center, Newport
Tennova Healthcare-North Knoxville and Turkey Creek
Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville
Unicoi County Hospital, Erwin
Woodridge Hospital, Johnson City
