East Tennessee hospital file suit against opioid manufacturers

26 hospitals, including several in East Tennessee, filed suit against the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of opioid-based drugs.

The suit claims the Tennessee and Virginia hospitals have provided massive amounts of care and received little or no reimbursement. They also claim the hospitals have also made substantial investments in people, processes and facilities to properly care for patients with multiple health problems associated with treating the complications of opioid addiction.

The hospitals’ complaint alleges negligence, fraud and civil conspiracy by the defendants, which include Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories and more than 40 other companies and individuals involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of prescription opioids.

The hospitals filing suit include:

Bristol Regional Medical Center

Dickenson Community Hospital, Clintwood, VA

Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City

Greeneville Community Hospital, Greeneville, TN

Hancock County Hospital, Sneedville

Hawkins County Community Hospital, Rogersville

Henderson Community Hospital, Lexington

Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport

Indian Path Community Hospital, Kingsport

Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City

Johnson County Community Hospital, Mountain City

Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, VA

Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap, VA

Mountain View Medical Center, Norton, VA

Norton Community Hospital, Norton, VA

Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Johnson City

Russell County Hospital, Lebanon, VA

Saint Francis Hospital, Bartlett

Saint Francis Hospital, Memphis

Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, VA

St. Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, Nashville

Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton

Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville

Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland

Tennova Healthcare-Harton, Tullahoma

Tennova Healthcare, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Jefferson City

Tennova Healthcare, LaFollette Medical Center, LaFollette

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon

Tennova Healthcare, Newport Medical Center, Newport

Tennova Healthcare-North Knoxville and Turkey Creek

Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville

Unicoi County Hospital, Erwin

Woodridge Hospital, Johnson City

