East Tennessee is seeing four high school teams off as they head to championships

Four East Tennessee high school football teams are headed to the championships.

Several schools are having special send-off events. Here's what each school is planning:

Greenback

- Send off at 5 p.m. Thursday

- Classes set to continue as normal unless further notice is given

Alcoa

- Busses will drive pass the middle and intermediate school as friends and family line the streets to wish the team good luck at 10 a.m.

- Team leaves at 11:45 a.m.

- Half-day of school set for Friday

Central

- Officials said they were still working to finalize plans as of Wednesday.

Maryville

- Team set to leave around 1 p.m. on Saturday

All of the championship games will be aired on MyWVLT. You can find the TV schedule here