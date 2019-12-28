East Tennessee kids bringing in the New Year

Most kids will be asleep when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, so the Blount County Public Library held a special celebration for them on Saturday afternoon.

Kids gathered at the local library for what they called a 'Noon Year's Eve' celebration. Instead of waiting until midnight on New Year's Eve, the kids got to celebrate the beginning of 2020 early with leggos, confetti and noisemakers at noon.

The kids enjoyed a countdown to 12:00 p.m. and experienced a balloon drop followed by lots of dancing and celebrating. At the end of the party, the kids got to take fun photos in front of a New Year backdrop and reflect on 2019.

I hope in 2019 they invent one floating car at least." said 11-year-old Eaton. "One floating Tesla or something."

Kids also talked about what it means to have a New Year's resolution.

"The best way to keep up with a new Year's resolution is to put your mind to it and keep going at it every day no matter how hard it is." said 11-year-old Kayla.

The celebration lasted from 10:30 AM until 12 PM on Saturday, December 28.

