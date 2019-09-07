East Tennessee law enforcement agencies earns statewide award, grant to hire more first responders

The Blount County Sheriff's Office received a statewide award at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Lifesavers/Law Enforcement Challenge Conference in Murfreesboro.

The BCSO placed third overall in the category of Tennessee law enforcement agencies between 101 – 200 sworn officers. The judging was based on 2018 traffic safety initiatives and statistics.

The agency was also awarded a grant to place more deputies along U.S. Highway 129, or "The Dragon, throughout the year. The goal is to control speeding and reckless driving on the considerably dangerous 11. 2 mile stretch of highway, which includes 318 curves.

The “Dragon” is an attraction for motorists across the country and world.

The Maryville Police Department also placed third in the category of agencies with between 46 – 75 sworn officers.

