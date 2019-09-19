Florida deputies: East Tenn. woman subject of carjacking, possibly being held against her will

An East Tennessee woman may be in danger, according to officials in North Florida.

The Jacksonville Sherrif's Office is looking for Marsha Ann Higgins. Officials said Higgins is the victim of a reported carjacking and could be held against her will by her boyfriend boyfriend Bradley Chilton.

Investigators said the two were reportedly spotted in Volusia County on Wednesday night.

The individual who contacted the police said the two are in a silver, four-door, Toyota Scion with Tenn. tag reading 8P08U0. The vehicle now has new Tenn. tags that read "1R99S1."

If anyone has any information on these two individuals or their whereabouts, officials ask you to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

