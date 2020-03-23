East Tennessee schools keep feeding students despite canceled classes

While classes are canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, East Tennessee school districts are keeping students fed. Many are providing students with free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. You'll find the details for each county below.

Knox County

The school system will be providing alternative breakfast and lunch meals at no cost to any child 18 years and younger. Meals will begin to be distributed on March 23 on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 12.

Children must be present to receive meals; however, families may pick up the food at any distribution site no matter where their child is enrolled.

Food distribution sites:

Austin-East High School: 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914

Bearden Middle School: 1000 Francis Road, Knoxville, TN 37909

Bearden High School: 8352 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Beaumont Magnet Academy: 1211 Beaumont Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921

Belle Morris Elementary School: 2308 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917

Carter High School: 210 N. Carter School Road, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871

Central High School: 5321 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918

Dogwood Elementary School: 705 Tipton Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920

East Knox Elementary School: 9315 Rutledge Pike, Mascot, TN 37806

Fulton High School: 2509 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917

Gibbs High School: 7628 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721

Green Magnet Academy: 801 Lula Powell Dr., Knoxville, TN 37915

Gresham Middle School: 500 Gresham Road, Knoxville, TN 37918

Halls High School: 4321 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938

Inskip Elementary School: 4701 High School Road, Knoxville, TN 37912

Karns Middle School: 2925 Gray Hendrix Road, Knoxville, TN 37931

Lonsdale Elementary School: 1317 Louisiana Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921

Maynard Elementary School: 737 College Street, Knoxville, TN 37921

Northwest Middle School: 5301 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37912

Pond Gap Elementary School: 4530 Papermill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37909

Powell High School: 2136 W. Emory Road, Powell, TN 37849

Sarah Moore Greene Academy: 3001 Brooks Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914

South-Doyle Middle School: 3900 Decatur Road, Knoxville, TN 37920

South-Doyle High School: 2020 Tipton Station Road, Knoxville, TN 37920

West High School: 3300 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919

Blount County

Blount County Schools Nutrition Department will be handing out free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be served on March 24-27 and March 30-31.

Drive through any of the listed sites below between the hours of 9:30 am - 11:30 am, and they will give you a grab and go breakfast and lunch.

If you cannot pick up at these times, please contact the school listed or contact Karen Helton, Director of BCS Food Services, @ 865-984-1212 ext. 2175 or email her @ karen.helton@blountk12.org with your name, child’s name, school, home address, and phone #.

No ID or income requirements needed. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive meals.

Eagleton Middle

Mary Blount Elementary

Heritage Middle

Union Grove Middle

Lanier Elementary

Rockford Elementary

Townsend Elementary

Sevier County

Sevier County Schools Child Nutrition Program will provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to any child 18 years and younger beginning March 18. The meals will be a grab and go breakfast and lunch and may be picked up at the school the child attends. The meals will be available beginning Wednesday, March 18, and on school days through the closure period. Cafeteria staff will provide drive through service at each school between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Anderson County/Clinton City

Grab-and-go meals will be available for the next 2 weeks for student ages 0-18 at North Clinton Elementary School, 305 Beets St, Clinton, TN 37716. Check Clinton City Schools’ Facebook for information regarding their scheduled food distribution times.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Schools will provide free meals to children 18 years and under during the extended school closure beginning March 24, 2020. Students must be present in the car. Breakfast and lunch served Tuesday and Friday from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Three meals will be given Tuesday and two meals will be given on Friday. Drive-thru, meal pick up at each location. No one gets out of the car. Meals contain all 5 components - and will be handed out in pre-packed containers.

Meal Distribution Sites:

Dandridge Elementary: 780 South Highway 92, Dandridge, TN 37725

Jefferson Middle: 361 W. Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City, TN 37760

Patriot Academy: 419 West Dumplin Valley, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Rush Strong School: 3081 W. Old AJ Hwy., Strawberry Plains, TN 37871

Talbott Elementary: 848 Talbott-Kansas Road, Talbott, TN 37877

White Pine School: 3060 Roy Messer Hwy., White Pine, TN 37890

Hamblen County

After spring break, the school system will feed all children 18 and under in Hamblen County. They will be provided with breakfast and lunch daily.

There will be five drive-thru locations in the county- West High School, Fairview Elementary School, the Boys and Girls Club, Cerritos West Apartments, and College Square Mall

Meals will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be present in order to receive a meal.

Loudon County

For this week, March 17-20, free grab and go meals will be available from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at Highland Park Elementary, Loudon High School, Greenback, and Philadelphia Elementary. Any child under age 18 is eligible for a free meal, but the child must be present to claim the meal.

Cumberland County

The Cumberland County School Nutrition Department is happy to announce that the Summer Food Service Bus will be out for delivery starting March 17, 2020. One lunch and one snack will be available for anyone 18 years old and younger. The child must be present. Unlike summer deliveries, children will not eat the meal on site. The lunch and snack will be set up for grab and go. The service will be available on the following dates: March 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 and 31st 2020.

Meal Delivery Sites:

Camelot Subdivision 10:20 AM

Bread of Life 10:45 AM

Oak Crest Mobile Home Park 11:00 AM

Memorial Baptist Church 11:30 AM

Lawrence Chapel 12:00 PM

Pomona United Methodist Church 12:45 PM

Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park 1:20 PM

Pleasant Hill Housing Development 1:35 PM

Rosewood Housing Development 11:30 AM

Obed Housing Development 12:30 PM

Pine Wood Housing Development 12:00 PM

Gateway Center 11:30 AM

Green Meadows Apartments 12:15 PM

Drive Up Grab and Go Sites:

All will be open from 11:00AM – 12:00PM (or until the last person is served)

Brown Elementary

Crab Orchard

Cumberland County High School

Morgan County

Free Breakfast and Lunch Grab N’ Go Meals

While school is closed for any child 18 & under. Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All children must be present for pick up.

Breakfast 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Lunch 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Wartburg-Central Elementary

Coalfield School

Oakdale School

Petros-Joyner Rock Mission

Sunbright School

Morgan Scott Project- Deer Lodge

Cocke County

All 10 Cocke County Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch via curbside pickup Monday and Wednesday 10am-1pm. Monday each child may have 2 of each meal and on Wednesday 3 of each meal. They will be wearing gloves and following strict food safety guidelines in order to protect everyone. A hot nutritious lunch and a healthy breakfast for any child 18 and under regardless of what school district they live in.

Scott County

The School Nutrition Department will continue to offer meals to students during the current closure. Due to a change in the distribution guidelines we will begin feeding on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week beginning on March 18, 2020. However, the times for each type of meal still apply. Breakfast and lunch will be served at each of the five elementary schools. Parents/Students must drive up to the school’s bus pick-up/drop-off lane and meals will be provided to children that are present. Every student will receive two breakfast meals on Monday and three breakfast meals on Wednesday. They will give two lunches on Monday and Wednesday, and one lunch on Friday per student each week.

Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch can be picked up between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. All meals will be a Grab-N-Go drive thru service. Serving times may be revised if we receive approval to overlap mealtimes.

Any child can receive meals from any of the five locations if they are 18 years of age or younger.

Campbell County

All schools with the exception of Jacksboro Middle will have a grab-n-go drive thru meal service for breakfast and lunch during the next four days. Schools will have meals as a curbside offer for parents to drive up and receive a meal. The child(ren) must be in the car with the parent to receive a meal. Your child does not have to attend that school – they can receive a meal at any of the schools – the only requirement is that they are 18 years or younger.

Breakfast – served from 10:00 a.m. – 10:59 a.m.

Lunch – served from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

This schedule is good thru March 17 – 20, 2020

Claiborne County

Free Breakfast and Lunch for all Claiborne County children 8 & under.

Tuesday March 17- Friday March 20, 2020

Breakfast 9:30 a.m.-10:25 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Location: Meal pickups with be at the front entrance of all Claiborne County Schools, except Alpha School. Alpha students can pick up meals at any other Claiborne County School.

Just pull up and a food service staff member will bring meals to your car.

Union County

Any child 18 and under is eligible to participate, BUT must be present at the time of distribution to receive meals.

Meals will be distributed on Wednesday, March 18th at the school that was requested to the homeroom teacher. Each child can receive 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches. These meals are for Wednesday, March 18th thru Friday, March 20th. The pick-up times will be from 10:00- 11:00am at the requested school.

When you pick up, please tell the staff if you plan on participating the week AFTER Spring Break so we can plan accordingly. There will be no meals served the week of Spring Break.

We are looking at a second distribution on Monday, March 30th for March 30th thru April 1st. And another distribution on Thursday, April 2nd for April 2nd and 3rd.

Grainger County

Grainger County Schools will be offering free lunches to students that are 18 years and younger while the school system is closed March 17th – March 31st. The lunches will be “sack lunches” consisting of something such as a peanut butter sandwich or turkey/cheese sandwich, milk, vegetable, and a fruit. The lunch will be served in a “drive thru” environment with School Resource Officers (SRO’s) assisting the food service workers.

These lunches will be served weekdays from Tuesday, March 17, 2020 thru Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Grainger High School, Joppa Elementary School, and Washburn School. These meals must be given only to those 18 years and younger. Therefore, we will provide a meal to everyone in the vehicle that is 18 years and younger. The SRO’s will be delivering the meals to the automobile. It will truly be a “drive thru” feeding that will take place in front of Grainger High, Joppa, and Washburn schools. ALL students 18 years and younger are eligible regardless of their income or residence! Students must be at our three locations to get meals.

Fentress County

Fentress County Schools are working on final arrangements for meal distribution.

