East Tennessee schools release numbers on vaping incidents

As cases of vaping-related illnesses rise in Tennessee, concerns about teens and children using the products rise, as well.

WVLT News reached out to multiple schools in East Tennessee to see what they have to say about students vaping.

Many schools, including Blount County, Knox County and Cocke County, returned numbers on students caught vaping on campus.

Vaping by the numbers:

Anderson County

High school: 9

Middle school: 4

Blount County

High school: 55

Middle school: 4

Campbell County

High school: 22

Middle school: 2

Elementary: 2

Cocke County

High school: 67

K-8: 7

Grainger County

High school: 9

Middle school: 6

Elementary school: 1

Hancock

High school: 2

Middle school: 1

Jefferson County

High school: 26

Middle school: 9

Knox County

High school: 23

Middle school: 4

Loudon County

High school: 5

Middle school: 1

McMinn County

High school: 18

Sevier County

High school: 51

Middle school: 4

Union County

High school: 10

Scott County said they had no instances of vaping, while Alcoa, Cumberland County, Fentress County, Hawkins County, Monroe County, Morgan County and Oak Ridge have not returned numbers.

As of September 26, Tennessee health officials reported 36 cases of vaping-related illnesses.

Patients have shown symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and chest pain. Other symptoms may include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Most cases are seen among adolescents and young adults.

On September 25, Monroe County school officials confirmed an area high school student was flown to a Knoxville hospital for a vaping-related illness. The student's aunt told WVLT News that the student was in stable condition and would return home soon.

Juul, the nation's largest e-cigarette maker, has announced it will stop advertising its electronic cigarettes in the U.S. as illnesses and teen vaping have exploded.

To keep track of the number of vaping-related illnesses reported in Tennessee, click here.

