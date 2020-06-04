East Tennessee schools work to bring students back in the fall

After this school year was cut short, many school districts across East Tennessee are trying to figure out what next year might look like.

Knox County Schools are planning to welcome students back to classrooms August 10, but it won't likely look like it used to. Superintendent Bob Thomas said there might be smaller classroom sizes and students might be required to eat in the classroom to reduce contact and facilitate social distancing.

He added that officials are working on back up plans that would include reduced time in the classroom and online and remote learning.

Thomas pointed out some difficulties with coming back, saying, "Having to wear a face mask all day long would be a pretty hard obstacle to overcome, so I'm hoping that when we're back with social distancing, if we can maintain that, then maybe that would be one obstacle we could work around."

School systems in Blount and Anderson Counties are working on their plans for the upcoming school year as well.

