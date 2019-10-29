East Tennessee man shares battle with breast cancer

For 70-year-old Jerry Troyer, it started with a small lump, as small as a couple staples or raisins. But it turned out to be stage 2 breast cancer.

Jerry Troyer enjoys spending time outside (Source: WVLT)

"I think I got cancer," said Troyer, "I lost my hair totally--arms, legs, beard, everything in less than a week."

His journey started small.

"I had a lump, small lump, on the left breast. And so I told my wife about it and she was concerned," explained Troyer.

A two-centimeter lump led to a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy.

"I had a port put in. She didn't even wait to see if it was cancerous because she knew it was," said Troyer.

At first, he couldn't believe it.

"I really was in denial."

Chemo treatment started, but he had to do something to keep his mind and body occupied.

"Where I had my six chemo treatments, I put up 900 feet of fence. And I wouldn't let my wife help me. I forced myself. Some days I could only put up maybe two sections, some days I'd put up 100 feet."

His family didn't have a history of cancer so when he got the news it wasn't just the type that described him.

Oncologist Matthew McCarty said the disease does not discriminate.

"I've been working for about 20 years in the area. Male breast cancer is fairly uncommon about 1 percent of breast cancers are amongst males. Probably in my 20 years, I've had about 10 or 15 guys develop breast cancer," said McCarty.

Six years after his initial diagnosis Jerry's fighting another battle.

"But if I can save one guy's life because he found a lump and he went and had it checked out and it was cancer. He could just send me a note or he can you know thank me some other way. It would just make me feel good to know that the word did get out," explained Troyer.

He did end up getting a mastectomy, leaving a seven-inch scar on his left breast.

He has been in remission for a few years now.

